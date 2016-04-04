BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd
* Barkerville announces $13.5 million bought deal private placement financing
* Underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 19.3 million flow-through shares at $0.70/flow-through share
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial