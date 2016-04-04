April 4 Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake chemical increases proposal to acquire axiall corporation to $23.35 per share in cash and stock

* Total value of revised proposal about $3.1 billion, including assumption of certain axiall liabilities, including about $1.5 billion of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)