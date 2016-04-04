BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Ruckus Wireless Inc
* Ruckus wireless updates guidance for first quarter 2016
* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10
* Sees q1 total revenue in range of $98 million to $101 million
* Sees q1 total revenue in range of $98 million to $101 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial