BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Angiodynamics Inc
* Angiodynamics Appoints James C. Clemmer As New President And Chief Executive Officer
* Clemmer Most Recently Served As President Of Medical Supplies Segment At Covidien Plc
* Clemmer Succeeds Joseph Devivo Who Has Decided To Pursue Other Interests
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial