April 4 Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics Appoints James C. Clemmer As New President And Chief Executive Officer

* Clemmer Most Recently Served As President Of Medical Supplies Segment At Covidien Plc

* Clemmer Succeeds Joseph Devivo Who Has Decided To Pursue Other Interests