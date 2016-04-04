BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Portola pharmaceuticals enters into clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan
* Clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban
* Under terms of agreement, portola will receive an upfront payment, eligible to receive an additional milestone payment
* Daiichi sankyo will provide technical support and fund all clinical studies of andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial