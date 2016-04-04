April 4 A

* Mark precious metals establishes $275 million trading credit facility

* Mark precious metals inc - facility has a one-year maturity and replaces company's existing $205 million credit facility on more favorable terms

* Mark precious metals inc -intends to use trading credit facility for purchase of precious metals from suppliers and for operating cash flow purposes

* Mark - established credit line with access up to $275 million, featuring a $225 million base with a $50 million accordion option