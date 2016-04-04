BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ani Pharmaceuticals updates 2016 financial guidance
* Sees 2016 net revenues in range of $119 million to $134 million
* Sees 2016 Adjusted Non-Gaap net income per diluted share $3.54 to $3.91
* Sees 2016 Adjusted Non Gaap EBITDA $55 mln to $63 mln
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin