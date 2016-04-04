April 4 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ani Pharmaceuticals updates 2016 financial guidance

* Sees 2016 net revenues in range of $119 million to $134 million

* Sees 2016 Adjusted Non-Gaap net income per diluted share $3.54 to $3.91

* Sees 2016 Adjusted Non Gaap EBITDA $55 mln to $63 mln