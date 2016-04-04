BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Innophos Holdings
* Innophos holdings, inc. Appoints han kieftenbeld as chief financial officer
* Mark feuerbach , interim cfo, will resume normal duties as vice president, investor relations, treasury, financial planning & analysis
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin