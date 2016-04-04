BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra energy to sell empress ngl business to plains midstream canada
* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately c$200 million plus customary closing adjustments
* Transaction includes westcoast's canadian ngl integrated system of assets
* Agreement to sell its ownership interests in spectra energy's canadian natural gas liquids business to plains midstream canada ulc
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin