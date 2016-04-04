April 4 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra energy to sell empress ngl business to plains midstream canada

* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately c$200 million plus customary closing adjustments

* Transaction includes westcoast's canadian ngl integrated system of assets

* Agreement to sell its ownership interests in spectra energy's canadian natural gas liquids business to plains midstream canada ulc