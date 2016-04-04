BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Cytrx Corp
* Cytrx global pivotal phase 3 clinical trial with aldoxorubicin achieves 191 target events triggering statistical data analysis
* Plans to discuss with fda initiating a rolling new drug application by end of 2016
* Pursuant to fda approval, expects to launch aldoxorubicin in u.s. In second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin