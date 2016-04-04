BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
April 4 Nn Inc
* Nn announces cfo retirement
* James h. Dorton , company's chief financial officer, is retiring effective april 8, 2016
* Says james dorton , company's chief financial officer, is retiring effective april 8, 2016 after an 11-year career with company
* Thomas c. Burwell, jr. , nn's chief accounting officer, will assume responsibilities of principal financial officer
* Company is conducting a search for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.