April 4 Nn Inc

* Nn announces cfo retirement

* Says james dorton , company's chief financial officer, is retiring effective april 8, 2016 after an 11-year career with company

* Thomas c. Burwell, jr. , nn's chief accounting officer, will assume responsibilities of principal financial officer

* Company is conducting a search for a permanent replacement