BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Anika Therapeutics Inc
* Anika appoints new chief medical officer and chief operations officer
* Appoints Stephen Mascioli, to role of chief medical officer and Dana Alexander to role of COO
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin