April 4 Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Acquires controlling stake in Masterpayment and signs strategic co-operation agreement with Bank Frick

* Says acquired a 60 pct interest in Masterpayment AG

* Says management team of Masterpayment, Bank Frick-affiliate will retain remaining 40 pct interest in Masterpayment

* Net1 has negotiated an option to purchase remaining 40 pct shareholding upon achievement of certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)