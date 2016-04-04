BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 Resverlogix Corp
* Resverlogix further strengthens the board of directors and appoints a new chairman
* Says Norma Biln , CEO of Augurex, and Shawn Lu , CFO of Hepalink usa inc have been appointed to Resverlogix's board
* Says Peter Johann, Resverlogix's current chairman, has decided to step down from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin