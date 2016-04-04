April 4 Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix further strengthens the board of directors and appoints a new chairman

* Says Norma Biln , CEO of Augurex, and Shawn Lu , CFO of Hepalink usa inc have been appointed to Resverlogix's board

* Says Peter Johann, Resverlogix's current chairman, has decided to step down from board of directors