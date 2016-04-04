April 4 Vericel Corp :
* Results from Vericel's positive phase 2b Ixcell-DCM
clinical trial of Ixmyelocel-T presented today at ACC and
published in the Lancet
* Overall, there were fewer adverse events and serious
adverse events in Ixmyelocel-T group compared to placebo group
* Trial met its primary endpoint with patients in
Ixmyelocel-T group
* Adverse events included those typically related to
catheterization or injection procedures in Ixmyelocel-T group
* Trial showed significant reduction in clinical events
driven by cardiac mortality, cardiac hospitalizations at 12
months compared to placebo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: