UPDATE 1-CEO says changing VW culture proving tougher than expected
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
April 4 Lifevantage Corp
* Lifevantage announces refinancing of term loan
* Says entered into a new $10 million three-year term loan credit package with zions bank
* Proceeds from new credit agreement, with cash on hand, to be used to repay co's existing higher interest rate term loan with tcw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved (Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
* Jetblue Airways Corp - 2q 2017 RASM now expected between 4-6%