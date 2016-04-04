April 4 Lifevantage Corp

* Lifevantage announces refinancing of term loan

* Says entered into a new $10 million three-year term loan credit package with zions bank

* Proceeds from new credit agreement, with cash on hand, to be used to repay co's existing higher interest rate term loan with tcw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)