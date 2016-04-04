April 4 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans; extends
maturity of term loans and revolving credit facility
* Says unit huntsman international llc, entered into a new
$550 million term loan b due 2023
* Says proceeds from new term loan were used to repay in
full its term loan b due 2017 and remaining term loan c due 2016
* Says the company also extended its revolving credit
facility to 2021 in increased amount of $650 million
