April 4 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip technology completes Atmel acquisition and
provides update on its fiscal fourth quarter 2016
* Expects net sales for fiscal q4 ended march 31, 2016 to be
between mid-point and high end of guidance of $552.0 million to
$568.5 million
* Expects Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share to be near high end
of its February 3, 2016 guidance of 65 cents to 69 cents per
share
* Atmel's net sales are expected to be in range of $219
million to $221 million in its quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Atmel's sales, earnings for quarter ending march 31, 2016
are expected to be significantly lower than december 31, 2015
quarterly results
* In consolidating Atmel's results, it expects to treat
mobile touch business of Atmel as an asset held for sale
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $560.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says will report net profit/loss of mobile touch business
below operating line of microchip's income statement
* "performance of Atmel since we engaged in discussions in
august of 2015 has been disappointing"
* "believe that large drop in Atmel revenue in march quarter
is likely result of an inventory correction in distribution
channel"
* "we took some of the weakness into consideration in
dropping final acquisition price from our original offer"
