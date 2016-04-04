BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Agf Management Ltd
* Agf reports march 2016 assets under management
* Earning assets under management (aum) of $32.7 billion as at march 31, 2016 .
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.