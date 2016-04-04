April 4 SEMAFO Inc

* SEMAFO announces c$75 million bought deal financing

* Entered into agreement with syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO capital markets and clarus securities inc

* SEMAFO inc says net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration expenditures at mana and natougou

* Under agreement, underwriters agreed to buy on bought deal basis 17.3 million shares at a price of $4.35 per common share