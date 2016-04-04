April 4 Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco lp announces upsizing and pricing of private offering of senior notes due 2021

* Priced at 100% an upsized private offering of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2021

* Offering represents a $300 million increase in original offering amount