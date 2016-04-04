April 4 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion resources announces public offering of common stock

* Sale of an aggregate of 10.2 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately $750 million of gross proceeds

* Net proceeds from offering to be used partly to fund co's combination with questar corp and to repay short-term debt