BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Empire Life Insurance
* Empire life announces retirement of cfo, gary mccabe
* Scott ewert, cpa, ca, vice-president and cfo of e-l financial corporation ltd, will assume position of interim cfo
* Empire life insurance says co has initiated a search process for cfo position, and further information will be made available once an appointment has been made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.