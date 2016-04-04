April 4 Empire Life Insurance

* Empire life announces retirement of cfo, gary mccabe

* Scott ewert, cpa, ca, vice-president and cfo of e-l financial corporation ltd, will assume position of interim cfo

* Empire life insurance says co has initiated a search process for cfo position, and further information will be made available once an appointment has been made