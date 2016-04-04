BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun life financial inc. Announces intention to redeem series b senior unsecured 4.95% fixed/floating debentures
* To redeem all of outstanding $950 million principal amount of series b senior unsecured 4.95% fixed/floating debentures
* Says redemption will have no impact on mccsr ratio of sun life assurance company of canada or sun life financial inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.