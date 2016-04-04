April 4 Gemalto NC :

* Gemalto announces future CEO succession

* Gemalto says Chief Executive Officer Olivier Piou has decided to retire from company at end of August, 2016

* Gemalto says Philippe Vallée, currently COO, will be proposed by board to become an executive director of board and company's new CEO

* Piou will be proposed by board to continue to serve as a non-executive director of company as of same date