BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 Stag Industrial Inc :
* Stag Industrial announces acquisition, disposition and leasing activity for the first quarter of 2016
* Occupancy rate for Q1 was 94.8 pct
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.