BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
April 4 DNB Financial Corp :
* DNB Financial Corp to acquire East River Bank
* Stock and cash transaction for total consideration valued at $49.0 million
* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to DNB earnings per share, excluding one-time costs
* Under deal, East River shareholders to be entitled to elect to receive 0.6562 shares of DNB stock or $18.65 in cash for each share of East River
JERUSALEM, May 23 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.