BRIEF-Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 130 mln yuan
May 23Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
April 5 Diversified Royalty Corp :
* Diversified Royalty Corp. Provides an update on the john Bennett indemnity and announces April 2016 dividend
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of April 1, 2016 to April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.