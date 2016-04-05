BRIEF-Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 130 mln yuan
May 23Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
April 5 Ku6 Media Co Ltd
* Ku6 media co., ltd. Enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction
* Entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with shanda investment holdings limited and ku6 acquisition company limited
* Shanda investment will acquire co for cash consideration equal to us$0.0108 per ordinary share or us$1.08 per american depositary share
* As of date of agreement, shanda investment beneficially owns about 69.9% of co's issued and outstanding shares
* Shanda investment holdings limited intends to fund transaction through cash at hand
* Board of directors unanimously approved agreement
* Will merge with and into co, with co continuing as surviving company and becoming a wholly owned unit of shanda investment holdings
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.