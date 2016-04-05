April 5 Ku6 Media Co Ltd

* Ku6 media co., ltd. Enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with shanda investment holdings limited and ku6 acquisition company limited

* Shanda investment will acquire co for cash consideration equal to us$0.0108 per ordinary share or us$1.08 per american depositary share

* As of date of agreement, shanda investment beneficially owns about 69.9% of co's issued and outstanding shares

* Shanda investment holdings limited intends to fund transaction through cash at hand

* Board of directors unanimously approved agreement

* Will merge with and into co, with co continuing as surviving company and becoming a wholly owned unit of shanda investment holdings