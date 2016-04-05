April 5 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $669.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $729.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says marine backlog as of february 29, 2016 was approximately $18 million

* New railcar deliveries totaled 4,500 units for quarter, compared to 6,900 units for quarter ended november 30, 2015

* Says 2016 revenue to exceed $2.8 billion

* Sees 2016 diluted eps in range of $5.70 to $6.10

* New railcar backlog as of february 29, 2016 was 34,100 units with an estimated value of $4.0 billion

* Expect financial results to be weighted toward first half of year primarily due to line changeovers, among other things

* Expect to maintain or exceed 25% roic target for second half of fiscal 2016