UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers petroleum operational update for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 2016 production average of 17,363 barrels of oil per day
* In q1 of 2016, oil sales averaged 17,280 bopd, compared to q4 sales in 2015 of 18,558 bopd
* Due to low oil price environment, bankers elected to defer drilling activity at start of year
* Expiry date for company's existing $18 million credit facility from raiffeisen bank has been extended until may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.