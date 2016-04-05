UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Darden announces resignation of Jeffrey Smith from board of directors; Charles Sonsteby elected chairman
* Jeffrey Smith has resigned from its board of directors effective April 4, 2016
* Board unanimously elected Charles Sonsteby, a current independent director, as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.