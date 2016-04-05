UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results
* For Q4, neptune expects total revenue of approximately $10.5 million
* For Q4 expects a positive adjusted ebitda for first time since Q3 of 2012
* Looking into fiscal 2017, we expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth
* Looking into fiscal 2017, expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.