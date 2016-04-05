UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Torchlight Energy
* Torchlight energy acquires Midland Basin assets
* Signed agreement to purchase 66.66% working interest & take over operations in 12,000 acres in Midland Basin from Mccabe Petroleum
* Mccabe will receive total consideration of 1.5 million warrants with exercise price of $1.00 and back-in after payout of 25% working interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.