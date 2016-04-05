April 5 Torchlight Energy

* Torchlight energy acquires Midland Basin assets

* Signed agreement to purchase 66.66% working interest & take over operations in 12,000 acres in Midland Basin from Mccabe Petroleum

* Mccabe will receive total consideration of 1.5 million warrants with exercise price of $1.00 and back-in after payout of 25% working interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: