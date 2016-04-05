UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska air group reports march 2016 operational results
* March rpms 3.17 billion versus 2.9 billion
* March asms 3.67 billion versus 3.37 billion
* March load factor 86.2 percent versus 86.1 percent
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.