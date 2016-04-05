UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Gold Jubilee Capital Corp :
* Gold Jubilee Enters Into Non Binding letter of intent to acquire mineral property in the republic of serbia
* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with appalachian resources balkan doo
* Agreement to provide co with option to earn 100% interest in arb's rights, title, interest in deli jovan north property in serbia
* Option will be exercisable by co making certain cash option payments, share option payments of common shares in co's capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.