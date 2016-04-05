April 5 Metals Creek Resources Corp.

* Intends to issue up to 2.8 million flow-through units at a price of $0.125 per unit

* Also intends to issue up to 1.25 million non flow-through units at a price of $0.12 per unit

* Proceeds raised from ft units will be used to further exploration work on ogden gold project in timmins ontario