UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Analytixinsight Inc
* Analytixinsight provides corporate update on marketwall and private placement
* Intesa sanpaolo agreed to exercise their option to acquire a 33% share in company's mobile subsidiary marketwall s.r.l
* Licensing partnership with intesa sanpaolo expected to provide a minimum revenue stream of c$2 million annually for 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.