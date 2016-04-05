BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd
* Fuwei films announces the resignation of its cfo and director and the appointment of new cfo
* Xiuyong zhang resigned as company's chief financial officer and director, effective march 31, 2016
* Board of directors of company has appointed benjie dong to serve as company's new chief financial officer
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: