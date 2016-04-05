BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Q4 loss per share $2.23
* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue fell 24 percent to $11.4 million
* Expect Q1 equipment leasing revenues to be very similar to Q4
* Expect Q1 equipment leasing revenues to be very similar to Q4
* "Looking at fiscal 2017, we expect overall seismic market activity to remain very challenging with limited visibility"
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: