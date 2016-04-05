April 5 Mitcham Industries Inc

* Q4 loss per share $2.23

* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue fell 24 percent to $11.4 million

* Expect Q1 equipment leasing revenues to be very similar to Q4

* "Looking at fiscal 2017, we expect overall seismic market activity to remain very challenging with limited visibility" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)