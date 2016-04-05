BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Diebold Inc
* Diebold announces pricing of $400 million senior notes offering in connection with the planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
* Diebold says has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2024
* Senior notes will be issued at a price of 100.00% of their principal amount
* Priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: