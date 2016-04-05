Shanghai stocks fall again, worries about policy tightening linger
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
April 5 Society Of Lloyd's
* Society of Interventional Radiology names Charles Ray Jr. President Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 49.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text: http://bit.ly/2qJVrOM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)