BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Hydro One Ltd
* Hydro One Ltd announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of Ontario
* Co and province of Ontario entered into agreement for secondary offering of 72.4 million common shares
* Secondary offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.71 billion
* Offering 72.4 million common shares of hydro one at a price of $23.65 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.71 billion
* Announces co's partnership with Arago