Shanghai stocks fall again, worries about policy tightening linger
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
April 5 WSFS Financial Corp
* WSFS Financial Corporation receives all required approvals to acquire penn Liberty Financial Corp
* Transaction is expected to close on August 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 49.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text: http://bit.ly/2qJVrOM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)