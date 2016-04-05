BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
April 5 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc :
* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 5.20 million common shares priced at $28.90 per share
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.