April 5 Caesars Entertainment Operating Co :

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co and its debtor subsidiaries execute non-disclosure agreement with certain creditors and other parties as part of mediation process

* To move restructuring proceedings, CEOC and chapter 11 debtor units executed agreement with some holders of debt Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)