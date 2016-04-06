BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing
April 6 M Pharmaceutical Inc
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire reformulated orlistat for weight loss from Chelatexx LLC
* Says addition of C-103 provides a novel weight loss pharmaceutical product to M Pharma pipeline
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets from Chelatexx LLC related to a reformulated version of orlistat
* Company also announced it was undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $700,000
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017