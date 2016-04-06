BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEuJJ) Further company coverage:
April 6 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola share repurchase program buys over 1.4 million ADSs
* Since mid-March made open market purchases of approximately 606,000 American depositary shares under share repurchase program
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017