Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
April 6 Cosi Inc :
* Così inc. Reports 2016 quarter 1 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update
* Cosi says estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 3 increased 1.8 pct
* Signed a new four-year agreement with Distribution Market Advantage , an international distribution organization
* Agreement provides continuity for Così's product distribution throughout North America, central America and Middle East
* Cosi also confirms two additional closures will occur in Q2 of 2016
* Expects to close 4 to 5 other locations in second half of year
* "terms of agreement ensure broad distribution capabilities for Cosi, ongoing cost savings and cost avoidance opportunities"
MONTREAL, May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.