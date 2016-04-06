BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing
April 6 Yingli Green Energy :
* Yingli announces update from recent meetings with holders of its medium-term notes
* Says Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy recently met with holders of Rmb1.4 Bln medium-term 2016 notes
* Tianwei Yingli's management informed holders it will be difficult to repay 2011 MTNS when they become due on May 12, 2016
* Yingli Green says holders of 2011 MTNS proposed to add Yingli as guarantor for 2011 MTNS
* Tianwei Yingli proposed to extend repayment date of 2011 MTNS by two to three years
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017